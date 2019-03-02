Police search for missing woman last seen on Canal Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating 56-year-old Catherine Bel after she was reported missing in the Third District.
The reporting person told police that Bel was last seen on Feb. 23 in the 5400 block of Canal Boulevard.
The reporting person told officers that she received information from Bel’s acquaintance, who stated that Bel was seen on Feb. 27 at a bar in the 2100 block of St. Claude Avenue.
Anyone with any information regarding Catherine Bel’s whereabouts should contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
