Randle scores 22, Pelicans beat Suns 130-116

SUNS: F Josh Jackson heard a few derisive whistles from the crowd when checking in for the first time in the first quarter. Jackson was fined by the Suns for a violation of team rules on Thursday, after reportedly missing a scheduled autograph session. He was also heckled when he missed a dunk. ... F Dragan Bender made his eighth start of the season and scored eight points. ... G Jamal Crawford did not play after scoring 16 points in the Suns’ previous game. He’s been held out in two of the last three games.