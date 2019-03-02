Robert S. Boh to reign as Rex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The secret of carnival royalty is finally out. Rex 2019 is Robert S. Boh, President and CEO of Boh Brothers Construction Company.
Boh is the third generation in the company that has been a household name for building in the New Orleans area since his uncle started it in 1909. His father, Robert H. Boh was Rex 1998. Boh gives back to the community through charitable gifts and civic leadership. As he reins as the Monarch of Merriment, he says the city of New Orleans is on the right path.
"I think New Orleans is doing great. It has challenges that other cities have. There are places where there is not enough opportunity and hurdles with crime. But, so many things are better than they were. Charter Schools come to mind, the influx of young professionals, and jobs moving into this area. On balance, things are cautiously optimistic.
Boh serves on a number of boards including the New Orleans Recreation Department Foundation Board, Ochsner Health Foundation Board and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.
The Queen of Carnival 2019 is Kristina "Britt" Johnsen. She is an honor student and a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, and studied a semester in New Zealand last year. She is majoring in Human and Organizational Development, with a minor in Psychology. She hopes to one day work in development for a non-profit because of her love for service. She has enjoyed working with children as a mission volunteer in Guatemala over the years.
“I did it all four years of high school and we went to the same orphanage every year. We saw the same kids and have connections with them. We got to do significant work. We actually laid a foundation for a hospital on sight,”says Johnsen,
She is the daughter of Erik and Kristi Johnsen. Her grandfather Erik Johnsen was Rex 1991, her uncle John Koerner was Rex 2008 and her grandmother Dolly Ann Johnsen was queen in 1949.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.