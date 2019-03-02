Severe storm risk Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold will arrive by Sunday evening. Ahead of the front it will be breezy to windy at times with temperatures nearing 80 degrees. Passing showers and a few storms will increase in frequency during the afternoon. A line of storms will move into the area late afternoon and early evening and a few storms could be severe. The greatest risk will be high winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Behind the front winter will make a return for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras with much colder temperatures. A light freeze is expected north of the lake by Wednesday morning.
Warmer weather rapidly returns by the end of next week with spring storms possible next weekend.
