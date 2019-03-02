Slidell woman pleads guilty to stealing $2 million from law firm

The DA said between 2008 and 2017, Arnold wrote checks to herself and to family members and made personal purchases, including airline tickets, clothing, international and domestic vacation packages, beauty and salon services, tuition, Saints tickets and lease payments for a Mercedes Benz. The scheme came to light in May 2017, when another employee at the law firm discovered an unauthorized $25,000 withdrawal from one of the law firm’s accounts and learned the funds were used to pay bail for one of Arnold’s family members. The law firm’s owner then ordered an audit of all of the firm’s bank accounts.