Teen girl charged with child porn accused of seeking ‘revenge’

CHERAW, SC (WBTV) - A 15-year-old girl accused of requesting and sending nude photos to classmates under the identity of her ex-boyfriend is facing multiple child porn charges.
Parents of several Cheraw High School students began complaining in late January about their daughters receiving threatening social media messages demanding nude photos.
A 15-year-old student was behind the messages, police say, and was posing as her ex-boyfriend for “revenge.”
Police were able to locate the teen through electronic data. The teen admitted to requesting nude photos and to sending nude male photos to the students, police say.
The teen allegedly told police she created the fake social media account for “revenge" for the relationship ending with her ex-boyfriend. She also admitted she was jealous that her ex-boyfriend had been chosen to perform a solo in state finals for band, police say.
The complaints alleged that the harassing messages were sent through Snapchat and Instagram. “Fortunately, all of the juveniles refused to send nude photos and reported this to their parents,” police say.
The 15-year-old faces charges of multiple counts of possession of child pornography, disseminating child pornography and producing child pornography.
The teen’s name was not released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.