Threat of severe weather forces Sunday’s Uptown parades to roll early

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans announced changes to Sunday’s parade schedule. Due to the potential for severe thunderstorm activity in the New Orleans area, the daytime parades will now roll one hour earlier than originally scheduled. Bacchus currently remains as scheduled.
- Okeanos will now roll at 10:00 a.m. (originally scheduled for 11:00 a.m.)
- Mid-City will now roll at 11:00 a.m. or following Okeanos (originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m.)
- Thoth will now roll at 11 a.m. or following Mid-City (originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m.)
City officials announced Sunday morning that no marching groups will be in the parades. In order to make sure the parades move through quickly, they will roll with only floats.
The National Weather Service reports that showers and thunderstorms are likely to impact the region Sunday, with the most severe impacts, including damaging winds and lightning, during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. Rolling the daytime parades will help to clear the route ahead of the period when storms are most likely. The City of New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department, and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are working with krewes to make scheduling determinations, which ultimately are based on public safety.
