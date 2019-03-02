Threat of severe weather forces Sunday’s Uptown parades to roll early

The National Weather Service reports that showers and thunderstorms are likely to impact the region Sunday, with the most severe impacts, including damaging winds and lightning, during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours. Rolling the daytime parades will help to clear the route ahead of the period when storms are most likely. The City of New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department, and the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are working with krewes to make scheduling determinations, which ultimately are based on public safety.