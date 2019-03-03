LSU baseball gives up another 8 runs to Texas in Game 2, loses 8-4

AUSTIN, TX (WAFB) - LSU dropped the weekend series to Texas by giving up another eight runs in the second game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin Saturday. The Tigers fell 8-4 to the Longhorns in Game 2.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU and suffered the loss. His record dropped to 1-1 on the season. Blair Henley earned the win for Texas, improving to 2-0 on the year. Cole Quintanilla picked up his second save of the season.
Marceaux allowed six runs on three hits and struck out two batters in 1.1 innings of work. He also walked four batters.
“We walked 11 and hit a batter, gave up 12 free passes today, and that’s really the story of the game,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “It was pretty much an even game. We outhit them, but the difference was that we just gave them too many free passes. We have to certainly address this after two nights in a row—nine last night, 12 today. You just can’t beat good clubs when you hand them free bases. We have guys with good stuff and good arms, and we have to challenge hitters more and let our defense play.”
The second inning did in Marceaux and the Tigers. With the bases loaded and one out, Marceaux walked Duke Ellis, scoring Tate Shaw to give Texas 1-0 lead. Eric Kennedy, the next batter for Texas, hit a single that scored Michael McCann and Masen Hibbeler to put Texas up 3-0.
Then, Austin Todd hit a single that scored Ellis. Texas was up 4-0. Kennedy and Todd each stole a base and Kennedy then scored from third on a wild pitch. Texas went up 5-0. Marceaux was replaced by Aaron George. The first batter George faced, Zach Zubia, doubled to left field, scoring Todd to give the Longhorns the 6-0 lead.
“It’s like we’re afraid to throw the ball over the plate. We have to address it. Have to move past it,” Mainieri added.
In the top of the third with the bases loaded, Daniel Cabrera doubled down the right field line to score Josh Smith and Zach Watson. Cade Beloso hit an infield grounder and was thrown out at first, but Daniel Duplantis scored. LSU trailed 6-3 at that point.
In the bottom of the third, an error by Beloso allowed Hibbeler to score. Then, a single by Todd sent Ellis across home plate to put Texas up 8-3. George was replaced by Matthew Beck on the mound for the Tigers.
In the top of the seventh, Chris Reid led off with a double down the left field line. He advanced to third on a fielder’s choice out at second and then scored on a throwing error by the second baseman. LSU trailed 8-4 and could score no more runs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.