LSU baseball gives up another 8 runs to Texas in Game 2, loses 8-4

“We walked 11 and hit a batter, gave up 12 free passes today, and that’s really the story of the game,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “It was pretty much an even game. We outhit them, but the difference was that we just gave them too many free passes. We have to certainly address this after two nights in a row—nine last night, 12 today. You just can’t beat good clubs when you hand them free bases. We have guys with good stuff and good arms, and we have to challenge hitters more and let our defense play.”