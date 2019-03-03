LSU baseball swept by Texas with 7-6 loss on walk-off single in Game 3

LSU baseball team in disbelief after 7-6 loss to Texas in Game 3. (Source: Jacques Doucet)
By Josh Auzenne | March 3, 2019 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 7:50 PM

AUSTIN, TX (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team was swept by Texas in the weekend series in Austin.

In Game 3, the Tigers went down on a walk-off single to lose 7-6. It was the closest game of the series.

Eric Walker started on the mound for LSU. Walker allowed three runs on four hits, including a home run and a double, in four innings of work. He struck out one and walked another. Todd Peterson suffered the loss. His record dropped to 2-1.

LSU got on the board first in the top of the third inning. Brock Mathis hit a single, advanced to second on a passed ball, and made it to third on a wild pitch. A Zach Watson single to center field brought Mathis home to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.

Texas tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. With two outs, a double by Eric Kennedy scored Bryce Reagan from third. Then, Austin Todd hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Longhorns the 3-1 lead.

LSU tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Mathis reached first by getting hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a double down the left field line by Josh Smith. Mathis then scored on a wild pitch. A ground out by Watson allowed Smith to reach home.

Cole Henry replaced Walker on the mound in the bottom of the fifth.

LSU retook the lead in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Chris Reid scored on an error by the short stop. Then, a single to right center by Watson scored Giovanni DiGiacomo to put LSU up 5-3.

LSU extended its lead in the top of the seventh inning. DiGiacomo scored when Mathis singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by the third baseman.

Kennedy started off the bottom of the eighth inning for the Longhorns with a ground-ruled double. He then advanced to third on a ground out. Todd Peterson replaced Henry on the mound for the Tigers.

He struck out the first batter he faced. Texas then cut into LSU’s lead with a double to left field by Ryan Reynolds that scored Kennedy. The Tigers were still up 6-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Michael McCann reached first by getting hit by a pitch. Masen Hibbeler then singled to put runners on first and second. A sac-bunt by Lance Ford moved the runners to second and third. A single by Duke Ellis sent McCann home, closing the gap to 6-5 with only one out and runners on the corners. The Longhorns tied the game 6-6 when Hibbeler scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Kennedy in which Ellis reached second on an error by Josh Smith. Texas won on a walk-off single by Todd that sent Ellis home for the game-winning run.

