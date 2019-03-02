No. 9 LSU softball splits Friday games of Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU won the first game but lost the second of the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park Friday.
The Tigers beat USC Upstate, 2-0, before falling 7-3 to Indiana.
Game 1
Taryn Antoine scored both runs for LSU. The first was on a sac-fly by Amanda Doyle in the third inning. Then, in the fifth inning, Amber Serrett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Antoine crossed the plate for the second time in the game.
Shelby Wickersham commanded the circle for the whole game. Her record improved to 5-1.
Game 2
Indiana scored in the first, second, third, fifth, and sixth innings. LSU committed five fielding errors.
The Tigers scored two runs in the second inning. Amanda Doyle made it home on a double by Georgia Clark and Clark scored on a single by Elyse Thornhill. The game was tied 2-2 at that point.
In the sixth inning, Doyle hit a solo home run but it did not start a rally for the Tigers.
LSU will play two more games Saturday. The Tigers face Stephen F. Austin at 5 p.m. and Illinois State at 7:30 p.m.
