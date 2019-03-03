NOPD investigating shooting on Old Gentilly Rd.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Old Gentilly Rd. that left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting around 8:30 a.m.
According to the NOPD, a man suffered a gunshot wound to his body near the intersection of Old Gentilly Rd. and Louisa Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated. His condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
