NOPD investigating shooting on Old Gentilly Rd.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Old Gentilly Rd. that left a man injured.
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 3, 2019 at 8:45 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 8:44 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting on Old Gentilly Rd. that left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 8:30 a.m.

According to the NOPD, a man suffered a gunshot wound to his body near the intersection of Old Gentilly Rd. and Louisa Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated. His condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

