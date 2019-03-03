NOPD: Suspect in murder of PA businessman arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man found dead inside of a hotel room has turned herself in.
Megan Hall surrendered herself to police with her attorney.
Hall is accused of killing 62-year-old Patrick Murphy. Murphy was found lying in bed stabbed to death at the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue Thursday.
Murphy, who is a prominent businessman from Pennsylvania, was visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras with his wife.
Hall has been booked with second degree murder.
