NOPD: Suspect in murder of PA businessman arrested
Megan Hall, who is accused of killing a prominent Pennsylvania businessman, has turned herself in to police.
By Tiffany Baptiste | March 3, 2019 at 12:09 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man found dead inside of a hotel room has turned herself in.

Megan Hall surrendered herself to police with her attorney.

Hall is accused of killing 62-year-old Patrick Murphy. Murphy was found lying in bed stabbed to death at the Empress Hotel in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue Thursday.

Murphy, who is a prominent businessman from Pennsylvania, was visiting New Orleans for Mardi Gras with his wife.

Hall has been booked with second degree murder.

