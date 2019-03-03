Winter returns for Carnival

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sharply colder temperatures and gusty north winds will prevail for Lundi Gras. There will also be clouds from time to time and that means temperatures staying mostly if not entirely in the 40s all day Monday. It will stay cold on Mardi Gras day but with more sunshine. Highs should reach the lower 50s.
It stays dry for most of the week with a warming trend. Another storm system may bring storms by next Saturday as a Spring pattern starts to evolve.
