A Cold Lundi And Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The expected strong cold front arrived as temperatures will fall well below the seasonal normals. Highs today will stay in the upper 40s to near 50. With the wind, it will feel like the 30s. Tonight a weak system moves through with a low chance of a few sprinkles or showers. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s north and lower 40s south.Tuesday night we will see a light freeze north shore with lows in the 29-32 range. South shore 38-42.