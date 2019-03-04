Former LSU DB runs impressive 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive back Greedy Williams ran an official 4.37, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Monday morning.
Williams finished the run tied for fourth with Clemson’s Mark Fields (4.37).
Zedrick Woods of Ole Miss finished with a 4.29, just shy of the 4.28 record set by Jalen Myrick of Minnesota in 2017.
Auburn’s Jamel Dean (4.30) finished second and Maryland’s Darnell Savage finished just ahead of Williams with a time of 4.36.
The former Tiger DB is expected to be a top 15 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The draft starts Thursday, April 25, in Nashville, TN.
