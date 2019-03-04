Freeze warning north and west

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold night is ahead with a light freeze expected north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Lows in the metro New Orleans will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mardi Gras day will be chilly with highs mostly in the 40s to lower 50s in spots. There will be lots of sunshine.
Another freeze is likely in the same areas on Wednesday morning. A gradual warm-up begins on Thursday with spring-like weather by the weekend. The next chance for storms will arrive late on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.