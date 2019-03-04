Woman killed in Esplanade crash to be honored ahead of 2 Lundi Gras parades

View this post on Instagram

It is a sad note to write, but our Lundi Gras parades will take a bit of a somber tone at the beginning. Last night, a suspected drunk driver swerved into a group of bicycle-riders on Esplanade Avenue. As you may have heard. What we have learned this morning, is that Sharree was one of the two people who died. I am personally heart-broken at the news, as Sharree was a wonderful person and someone I had the pleasure of knowing of the past few years through the Krewe. Additionally, another Krewe member, Gabriel Alcino was injured in the crash - but she is recovering. Her recover is in our minds and we hope that she is able to bounce back both physically and mentally. Sharree Walls was a dedicated Krewe member who also served on the Board of Directors (aka the "Fava Council"). She helped our krewe grow and was important in shaping the policies and philosophy of the Krewe. She will be missed. Our bean-parade is certainly silly in some ways - and carnival itself is about a celebration of life and poking fun of all - but our group is also a community. Which I believe is the higher-purpose of our krewe and our new Lundi Gras tradition. Sharree was an important part of our community - and we will use our day to honor her in the way we can. Given the news, and the proximity to Lundi Gras - we have decided to honor Sharree at the beginning of both parades - Dead Beans and Red Beans. Both parades will begin with a traditional New Orleans funeral dirge to mark her passing and to pay tribute to Sharree. I have also asked our sign-maker to create a small poster that simply says "We love you Sharree” with kindest regards and heavy heart, The Krewe of Red Beans