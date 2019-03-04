Woman killed in Esplanade crash to be honored ahead of 2 Lundi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two krewes marching on Lundi Gras will start their parades by honoring Sharree Walls -- one of two people killed by a drunk driver on Esplanade Avenue Saturday night (March 2).
Devin DuWolf, founder of the Krewe of Red Beans, said Walls was a board member and had been parading with the group for four years. Before beginning their walk through the Bywater Monday, DeWolf said the Red Beans will perform a traditional dirge to pay their respects to Walls, followed by words in her memory.
At the same time, their sister krewe -- the Dead Beans -- will do the same as they start their parade in Bayou St. John, the same neighborhood where Walls was killed. Both parades were scheduled to start at 2 p.m., but DeWolf said they will begin the memorial around 1:45 p.m.
DeWolf said Walls was an important member of the krewe who will be deeply missed.
“We’re all very saddened by this. Sharree was a very nice person. I knew her well and she’s always been so kind,” DeWulf said. “It’s awful she was taken this way, so senselessly."
The Red Beans Parade will begin at the Marigny Opera House and the Dead Beans at the Pitot House on Moss Street.
According to our news partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Walls was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in urban studies.
Friends, family and colleagues described Walls as a kind and intelligent person, as well as a “tenacious” business woman who was dedicated to doing good, NOLA.com reported. Walls was the executive director of a nonprofit organization that educates local youth on how to use philanthropy to support important causes called Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with Walls’ death, as well as the death of a 31-year-old man investigators say Tashonty Toney also struck while speeding down Esplanade Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. NOLA.com identified the other victim as David Hynes, a fellow University of Pennsylvania graduate and friend of Walls'. According to NOLA.com, Hynes was visiting New Orleans with his wife when he was killed.
Toney was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Sunday morning on two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as 11 counts of vehicular negligent injury in connection with the other seven people he injured across three different blocks. Court records show Toney was also jailed on one count each of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run involving a death or serious injury.
Toney is being held in lieu of a $510,000 bond.
