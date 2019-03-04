Livingston Parish authorities need help finding missing teenager who has autism

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a boy who has a nonverbal form of autism.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday Vadrien Allen Cage, 18, was last seen March 1 at his house located along Highway 16.
His form of autism, authorities say, limits Cage’s communication.
Cage is 5 feet tall and weighs about 92 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1.
