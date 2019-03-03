LSU softball run-rules SFA in final game of Purple and Gold Challenge

SFA scored two in the third and one in the fourth to close the Tiger lead to 5-3. The Tigers responded by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the fourth. Aliyah Andrew started the inning off with a leadoff double and then scored on an Amanda Sanchez single. Claire Weinberger, pinch running for Sanchez, scored on fielder’s choice to make it 7-3. Serrett singled up the middle, scoring Shelbi Sunseri to make it 8-3 Tigers.