Luke Perry reigned as Bacchus King in 2000

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Actor Luke Perry reigned as Bacchus King XXXII in 2000. The theme that year was 'Milestones to the Millennium.
The actor died Monday, five days after suffering a stroke.
Perry’s ’90210′ co-star Ian Ziering tweeted Monday, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
