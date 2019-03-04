NOPD: Man wanted in Old Gentilly Road shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man is wanted in connection with a shooting on Old Gentilly Road in the Desire Area Sunday morning (March 3), according to New Orleans police.
According to NOPD, Craig Ferdinand was seen on video shooting a man on an RTA bus near the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Louisa Streets around 6:40 a.m. He is wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge, police said.
Investigators said Ferdinand goes by the name “Red." Police believe he is homeless and often stays underneath the bridge on Claiborne Avenue.
As of Sunday evening, NOPD had not released any additional details about the shooting. The victim’s condition was also not known.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Ferdinand’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
