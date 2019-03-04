NOPD: 19-year-old jailed for having gun on parade route

Corey Brown, 19
By Nicole Mumphrey | March 4, 2019 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 12:20 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. arrested a subject for armed robbery and carrying a firearm on a parade route.

On Feb. 27 p.m. Seventh District officers assigned to the parade route at St. Charles Avenue and St. Mary Street observed a subject known to be wanted by the Second District for an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 25 in the 2600 block of Delachaise Street.

The subject, identified as 19-year-old Corey Brown, attempted to flee when ordered to stop. When officers attempted to detain Brown a physical struggle ensued. During the struggle, Brown began reaching into the front area of his waistband in an attempt to retrieve a handgun.

Brown’s hands were secured in handcuffs, at which time a .45 caliber handgun was removed from his pants leg.

Brown was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying a firearm, carrying a firearm on a parade route, and resisting an officer.

