NOPD: 19-year-old jailed for having gun on parade route

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. arrested a subject for armed robbery and carrying a firearm on a parade route.
On Feb. 27 p.m. Seventh District officers assigned to the parade route at St. Charles Avenue and St. Mary Street observed a subject known to be wanted by the Second District for an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 25 in the 2600 block of Delachaise Street.
The subject, identified as 19-year-old Corey Brown, attempted to flee when ordered to stop. When officers attempted to detain Brown a physical struggle ensued. During the struggle, Brown began reaching into the front area of his waistband in an attempt to retrieve a handgun.
Brown’s hands were secured in handcuffs, at which time a .45 caliber handgun was removed from his pants leg.
Brown was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm, illegal carrying a firearm, carrying a firearm on a parade route, and resisting an officer.
