NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Queen of Carnival is 21-year-old Kristina “Britt” Johnsen. The junior and honor student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville is studying human organizational development with a minor in psychology. She is brainy and adventurous with a passion for public service.
“These are the Rex royal jewels. It’s cool to see them all here,” she said, looking at the glittering necklace, earrings and scepter in a velvet box.
She’s getting used to the idea of being Queen.
“With three older brothers I was a bit of a tomboy,” she said, laughing.
She's bungee jumped and traveled the world, pushing life's limits physically and academically.
“My friends like to call it life GPA. We have school academics, but also life, so making sure we’re able to balance both and keep both up to our standards is great,” she said.
She comes from a long line of Carnival royalty.
“My grandfather was Rex in 1991. He lived and breathed Mardi Gras, specifically Rex, so this has always been an important part of my childhood,” she said.
She's sharing this special time with her grandfather, Erik Frithjof Johnsen.
“Watching parades growing up and getting excited seeing my dad on a float and throwing everything he could has been a great memory for me,” she said.
Her parents are Arcadia Marine C.E.O. Erik Johnsen and Kristi Johnsen. After Katrina, the Johnsens relocated to Mobile for a while. Kristina attended high school there, but her heart never left New Orleans.
“New Orleans is mighty, and we love this city so much. The culture is so deep here there’s nothing that can hold us back,” she said.
Giving back to the community and the world is her focus.
"Going to Guatemala was my absolute favorite thing. I did it all four years of high school, and we went to the same orphanage every year. We saw the same kids and have connections with them. We got to do significant work and laid the foundation for a hospital.
She said she enjoys service work, so doing fundraising for a non-profit is something she feels would suit her well.
“There’s a chevron zig-zag pattern that nods back to my grandmother’s dress in 1949,” she said pointing to the designs on the gold gown she’ll wear to the ball on Mardi Gras night. Her grandmother, Dolly Ann Souchon Johnsen, was Queen in 1949.
“I hope everyone enjoys the day and celebrates the city and Mardi Gras," she said. "It’s a great tradition we have here, and it is such a great experience for everyone to come together and be one city altogether.”
