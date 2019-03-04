5 treated after chlorine exposure at Geismar plant

GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) - Five people are being treated after a chlorine release at a chemical plant.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, there was a release of chlorine around 5 a.m.
Investigators have determined the leak occurred at the Westlake facility and the wind carried it to neighboring Air Liquide on Highway 30 near Highway 73 in Geismar. Officials at Westlake are investigating the matter.
A chlorine unit tripped, meaning it stopped operating unexpectedly, according to the Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.
“At no time was the public ever in danger during the release,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
As a result of the chlorine release, four Air Liquide workers and a fifth unidentified person were medically evaluated. Two people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
Officials say the quantity of chlorine was so small that none of their devices picked up on it. The release was detected by the smell of the chemical.
The OEP says there is no off-site impact and no threat to the community. There are no road closures as a result of the leak.
The chemical was contained and the all clear was given.
The conditions of the five people are unknown at this time.
The investigation of the source of the chlorine release is now being handled by Louisiana State Police.
