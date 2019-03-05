A Cold March Mardi Gras

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of the Lake through 9 AM, then again beginning at 9 PM tonight through 9 AM Wednesday morning. Lows on the south shore are not expected to reach the freezing mark, but it will feel like it thanks to the wind. Some frost is possible on both sides of the lake. Highs today will only reach the upper 40s to near 50. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds are expected through Friday.
Saturday, as our next cold front approaches, there will be a chance for showers during the day with a higher chance for rain and storms during the evening. The weekend looks relatively warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Once the front passes on Sunday, a slight cool down is expected for early next week.
