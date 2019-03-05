A Cold March Mardi Gras

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas north and west of the Lake through 9 AM, then again beginning at 9 PM tonight through 9 AM Wednesday morning. Lows on the south shore are not expected to reach the freezing mark, but it will feel like it thanks to the wind. Some frost is possible on both sides of the lake. Highs today will only reach the upper 40s to near 50. Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds are expected through Friday.