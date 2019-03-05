Freeze Warning North Shore Tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been a great Mardi Gras weather wise, as we saw sunshine despite chilly temps. We will see temperatures dip below freezing tonight on the north shore in the 28-32 range. Pipes will be fine on both sides of the lake, but tender plants and pets should be protected. No freeze south but still cold in the 35-40 range. Ash Wednesday will be nice and dry as temps rise into the middle 50s. No rain is expected to round out the week as temps rise quickly as we approach the weekend.