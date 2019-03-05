Krewe of Argus rolls through Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Families and friends lined the route in Metairie, ready for the Krewe of Argus. This year’s them, “Argus Goes Wild”.
Despite a cool start to the day, families were ready on the sidelines with snacks patiently waiting for their favorite parade to come their way.
“They love Mardi Gras, period. It’s the thrill of making new friends every year and doing whatever they want for a day,” said parade reveler, Priscilla Hemphill.
As much as the kids love dressing up in costumes, there were also some superheroes in the crowd, ready to help the parade any way possible.
“When I was little I did it and now that I’m older, I’m still a big kid. My wife’s behind us doing it and we’re having a great time,” said one parade-goer.
Savannah Watermeier says she’s been a part of the Krewe of Argus for years and says she’s excited to reign as queen in 2019.
“It’s intense. Everyone’s looking at you, you have to wave to everyone, everyone wants something from the king and queen,” said Watermeier.
As an LSU student in veterinary medicine, she’ll return to her studies tomorrow. But as queen on Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish, she toasted parish leaders and others in the stands.
“I know the City of New Orleans agrees on two things. One, this is the best time of the year and two, the Saints got robbed. Happy Mardi Gras,” said Watermeier.
Watermeier helped lead the bands, the floats, riders, and truck krewes as they rolled through Jefferson Parish, wishing those lining the route another happy Mardi Gras.
