Large crowds attend Covington parade despite chilly temperature

COVINGTON, LA (WVUE) - Thousands enjoyed parades on the North Shore for a chilly, but sunny Mardi Gras morning.
"It warmed up a lot. At first, I probably wasn't prepared earlier this morning when we came out, but no, the suns out, so we're good," Michelle Legros said.
“The weather’s perfect. It’s not too cold, and if you just put on a jacket, and warm up, you could warm up quickly with the sun,” Caroline Morvant said.
Caroline and Dracos Morvant are no stranger to parades. They’re members of the Krewe of Tucks, but spent Fat Tuesday home on the North Shore dressed with a theme that’s popular this year - the no-call on the Rams.
“It was inspired by two things: the call in the play-off game, and the most popular commercial on TV that you see every three seconds. No call, that’s all!” Morvant said.
Those who grew up going to parades in New Orleans said they decided to stay on the North Shore when they started their own families.
"It's just a little bit more low-key, a little bit easier, a little bit more quiet, a lot less people," Rebecca Strain said.
"You know, this is kind of like a family-friendly version of New Orleans," Lily Wesley said.
For others, it's about seeing familiar faces ride.
"We do this every year. It's kind of like a little tradition. We always end up in the same spot, the same friends pass. We've made plenty of new friends just from being in the same spot every year," Lynn Pelligrin said.
“We have a good time seeing everybody, we get thrown a lot of stuff, and it’s local, it’s a community,” Catherine Kurucar said.
