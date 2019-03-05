Mardi Gras Indians’ family tradition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Black Feather Indian Tribe members drum outside the Big Chief’s Treme home waiting for him and his Queens to take the street.
It’s a family tradition for Big Chief Corey Rayford, “If it wasn’t for my family there wouldn’t be no me. It won’t be no me.”
People come from all over to see the Mardi Gras Indians but specifically the tribes’ elaborate suits. This year is a little bit more special for Rayford, the tribe is going pink for his mom.
"I had a tragedy call. One day I was at work, that my mom had cancer, so I choose to wear pink on account for my mom,” Rayford said. “Then the first suit that I ever wore it was elephants and she loved that suit so that's why I repeated it again on the strength of my mom."
She is in remission and by his side.
This is the first year Corey Rayford’s sister Tiffany is joining in as the Warrior Queen who protects the Chief and Queen.
“I see how my brother has the love, the passion. His heart is in this,” said Tiffany Rayford. “His heart is so deep into this, it comes naturally. You have just had to see him in motion, singing, dancing. It's just the spirit is there."
Steve Geisler came from Ohio just to see the Indians, "It is a beautiful experience being able to see the culture of New Orleans and being a part of it. It's amazing."
During the tribe’s run, they meet other tribes in a circle and show each other their moves for respect.
Big Chief Rayford says today it’s good to be surrounded by friends and family.
“I feel good. I feel good. I have all of my family, friends, my gang with me. It doesn’t feel no better than this,” said Rayford.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.