NOPD: Argument, struggle heard from hotel room where Pennsylvania businessman was found dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loud arguing and a struggle were heard from the hotel room where a Pennsylvania jewelry store owner was found stabbed to death last week, guests in surrounding rooms at the Empress Hotel told investigators, according to a New Orleans police report.
Megan Hall was the last person seen with 62-year-old Patrick Murphy before his death, NOPD said. Video surveillance from the Treme hotel shows Murphey and Hall checking into the hotel around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 28., according to Hall’s arrest warrant affidavit. Hall reserved a room under her name, but Murphy paid for it, the warrant states.
Less than two hours later, Hall was seen leaving the hotel room alone, “briskly walking” through the lobby and out from the hotel.
Between those two times, surveillance video did not show anyone else leaving or entering their room, the warrant states. Two other hotel guests said around 3:30 a.m. they heard a man and woman “arguing very loudly,” inside the room Hall and Murphy had checked into. According to the warrant, the guests heard a woman yell “Get in the bathroom,” and then a roughly two minute struggle before the commotion stopped.
The next morning, a hotel employee found Muphy’s dead in the room with multiple stab wounds.
NOPD initially called Hall a “person of interest,” but later said she was a suspect. The 25-year-old turned herself in Sunday (March 3) and she was later booked into Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of second-degree murder, court records show. She appeared in court the next day, where Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set her bond for $750,000.
Hall, who’s first name is also spelled “Megen” and “Magen” in various court records, has prior arrests in Tennessee, Texas and New Orleans for prostitution-related charges. Court records do not show she has ever been accused of a violent crime.
Defense attorneys John Fuller and Marcus DeLarge are representing Hall.
