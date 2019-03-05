NOPD officer helps little girl catch Mardi Gras beads

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Laissez le bon temps rouler!
The good times are officially rolling through New Orleans on this Fat Tuesday and everyone is in the Mardi Gras spirit.
New Orleans Police officer Walter Edmond who is patrolling a parade route during the Zulu parade noticed seven-year-old Malaysia Edwards crying. Officer Edmond asked Malaysia what was wrong and she told the officer she was having trouble catching beads at Zulu. So, he picked her up from over the barricade and carried her up to the float.
Little Malaysia’s started smiling and waving to those riding in the Zulu parade, and she immediately got some awesome catches. Officer Edmond shortly after brings Malaysia back over to her family so she could show off her catches.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.