NOPD: SWAT response closes part of I-610 East

UPDATE: Police said the suspect was in custody just after 4:15 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A SWAT team response closed part of Interstate 610 East Tuesday afternoon (March 5), according to New Orleans police.
In a news alert sent shortly before 1:30 p.m., NOPD said an armed person had barricaded themselves inside a home in the 1800 block of Benefit Street. Police said the person fired the gun at least once.
NOPD said a woman was in the house, but was able to get out safely. As of 4 p.m., police believe the armed person is the only one in the home. Police said they have negotiators on the scene, as well as SWAT and a Louisiana State Police helicopter.
In an update set to news outlets around 6 p.m., police said an officer returned fire after the person shot at responders. No one was injured, NOPD said.
The Department of Transportation and Development said the I-610 East was closed at the I-10 split in a tweet posted around 3 p.m. The entrance ramp from Canal Boulevard was also closed, as was the westbound exit ramp to North Broad and the eastbound entrance ramp to Paris Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.