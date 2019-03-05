NOPD: Woman missing from bar in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old woman is missing from the French Quarter, according to the NOPD.
Kellia Jones disappeared on Lundi Gras around 11 p.m. She was last seen at Tropical Isle in the 700 block of Bourbon St.
She was inside the establishment when she became separated from her friend. Jones has not been seen or heard from since.
Jones is approximately 5’5”in height, 200 pounds, with a brown complexion, and long dark hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kellia Jones is asked to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
