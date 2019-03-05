Rex makes bittersweet toast in front historic St. Charles mansion ravaged by fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rex rolled under the weather-appropriate theme “Visions of the Sun” with a parade that did not disappoint. And for a krewe steeped in tradition, one stop along the route took on added meaning this year.
The fire at the Montgomery-Grace House couldn't stop a 112-year-old tradition. At a viewing stand set up just outside the burned skeleton of the stately St. Charles mansion, the Krewe of Rex mades a brief detour for the toast that became a tradition in 1907 - the year the home's then-owner reigned as King of Carnival.
King of Carnival 2019 Robert Boh raised a cup in tribute at the home recently devastated by fire.
The Montgomery and Grace families greeted Rex alongside New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell. And while the future of the historic home may be in question, on this sunny Mardi Gras, its place in history was assured.
And there were more toasts to come as the mayor and city leaders saluted the monarch of merriment. “And also as I said, you know infrastructure is a top priority around here, and King, we just want you to know that having you be a leader of the city, we know that we are in good hands! Hail Rex!” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
“So on a beautiful day, my wish for our city, our home, New Orleans - may its best days lie ahead,” Rex said.
“Amen! Hail Rex!” the mayor responded.
And for the man who today is the toast of the town, there were two more important toasts to share at the Hotel Intercontinental - to his wife, Anne, as well as this year’s Queen of Carnival, Kristina Britt Johnsen.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.