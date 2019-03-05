Thousands head to Veterans Highway for Argus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tens of thousands lined the traditional Metairie route Fat Tuesday (March 5) to watch the 20 floats of Argus roll down Veterans Highway.
They were treated to a couple of generous parades and a gorgeous but cool day.
At the start of the Argus parade at Clearview Mall, a warning.
“I’ll keep an eye out for you though,” said a man dressed as a zombie with his eye popping out.
Maskers put on a ghoulish glow as they warmed up before Argus hit the streets with 20 floats and the theme Argus Goes Wild.
King Larry Gibbs reigned as Argus 35, taking a break from his normal job as president of Gibbs Construction.
We asked Gibbs if he had enough layers on to brave the chill.
“Not enough,” he said. “I have a great appreciation for women. My legs are freezing!”
A mile after he got started, things warmed up as Argus toasted Jefferson Parish officials with thoughts of his grandson, Beau Allread, not far behind.
“This little boy had a heart operation about three weeks ago. He’s my grandson. He’s six,” Gibbs told dozens gathered at the official reviewing stand.
Family is a big part of Mardi Gras everywhere, and especially so in Argus.
Mike Warren is riding in his first Mardi Gras parade with granddaughter Eliza at his side.
“It’s an incredible feeling. We are looking forward to it,” he said.
But his granddaugher is a Carnival pro.
" Yes I have when I was little, I was in Little Rascals," said Eliza.
King Argus, is also part of a Metairie carnival tradition, that includes plenty of relatives.
" I have two daughters who were queens, two maids, it's a great organization," said gibbs.
grace king's band was among several providing a beat for today's festivities.
just about everyone, including first timers, had a blast.
" I grew up in Lake Charles, it's like Texas," said Warren.
A state, like the other 49, where today, is just another weekday.
Nearly 400 men women and children road in Argus.
