Gulf Coast Carnival Association Parade rolls in Biloxi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Beads, moon pies, plastic cups and more are all getting ready to fly as South Mississippi celebrates Fat Tuesday.
Thousands of people are gathering in Biloxi, Gulfport, and Bay St. Louis for the fun.
The first parade of the day was the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s annual parade in downtown Biloxi. WLOX aired the Biloxi parade live on WLOX-ABC and in the WLOX News Now app at 1 p.m. You can watch a replay of the parade on our Facebook page:
As the oldest carnival association on the Coast, GCCA is an essential part of Mardi Gras. With just a few exceptions, GCCA has crowned royalty to reign over its Fat Tuesday parade since 1908.
Both the king and queen will ride on their respective floats, with king throwing only gold beads and the queen throwing only white.
That parade will make a traditional stop at Biloxi City Hall, where King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib will be toasted.
The parade in Bay St. Louis also rolled at 1 p.m. The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation used to be known as the Krewe of Diamonds. Last year, the krewe changed it back to what it was years before, the Krewe of Real People.
Carnival season comes to a close at 5:30 p.m. in Gulfport when the Krewe of Gemini parades through downtown.
The parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Gemini is the only krewe on the Coast to hold two parades, a day parade on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday and a night parade to close out the Mardi Gras festivities on Fat Tuesday.
“Most people don’t know that we changed our route a little bit this year,” said Shellie Moses with the Krewe of Gemini. "It’s going to incorporate a lot more of the downtown businesses, going around and getting people more involved in everything. So we’re extremely excited about bringing a new dimension to the parade this year.
We’ll have lots of fun, lots of amazing throws, some signature beads, and some other things you don’t want to miss out on."
