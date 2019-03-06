Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ash Wednesday signals the start of Lent, a time when many Christians mark the 40 days leading up to Easter.
Special masses and services will take place in churches across the country. A mass with the distribution of ashes at St. Louis Cathedral will be at 12:05 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Anyone who can't make it to mass can get their ashes in a drive through. Methodist pastors have said "ashes to go" is perfect people who can't take off work on a Wednesday or for people who don't feel comfortable going into a church.
Lent ends on April 18. The six week period usually means no meat on Fridays in New Orleans. Observers will also usually give up a bad habit during Lent.
