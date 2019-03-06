Cashier accused of stealing money from fast food restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police believe a woman who worked at an Algiers fast food restaurant took money from the register and left without notice.
The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Iona Williams 40 in connection with the investigation of a theft by embezzlement that occurred in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle Dr. on March 3.
Williams is suspected of removing more than $300 from the cash register to which she was assigned at a Wendy’s Restaurant.
The woman left after taking the money, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
