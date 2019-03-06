Cold For Now-Big Warm Up On The Way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Your Ash Wednesday has been cool so far with sunny skies as highs will be in the mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s north and west of the Lake, but a freeze is not expected. On the south shore, lows will fall into the low 40s.
Then, a quick warm up is on tap with highs in the mid 60s for Thursday and mid 70s for Friday. Dry skies are expected through the end of the work week.
Changes come this weekend as a cold front approaches. Spotty rain is possible during the day Saturday with an increased chance for potentially strong storms Saturday night. After the morning hours on Sunday, just stray showers are expected into early next week with only a slight cool down expected.
