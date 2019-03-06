Crawfish in high demand during Lenten season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a busy Ash Wednesday at Schaefer & Rusich Seafood in Bucktown. On her lunchbreak, Maria Evangelista says this is the calm before the storm.
“Wait till people get off of work. This place is going to be a madhouse,” said Evangelista. “That’s why I’m here now.”
Owner Merlin Schaefer says it’s busy every year, and they prepare as much as possible.
“Just coming off of Mardi Gras’ business is one day, you know,” said Schaefer. “We’re trying to staff ahead but it’s tough. But you got to work through it.”
This year, he says crawfish lovers will have to pay a little more for their seafood favorite.
"To us from all the years being in business, to me, it's a little high,” said Schaefer. “It feels like it's still a little high.”
At Schaefer’s, a pound of boiled crawfish is $4.75.
“It’s bad, but it’s not that bad,” said Schaefer, who puts the blame on demand. “It’s not just a Louisiana food no more. It’s not based out of Louisiana no more. They’re shipping all over.”
Some shoppers expect the high price and don’t mind paying.
“We love them. We love to eat crawfish,” said Evangelista. “We wish we could eat them year-round, but we can’t."
Others, like Kristi Bernard, are passing on spending more.
“I didn’t get any crawfish cause the crawfish right now are a little expensive,” said Bernard.
Schaefer says every other seafood is about the same amount you would expect this time of year. Throughout Lent, he expects prices to fall.
