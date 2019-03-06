Debit-card ‘skimming’ vs. ‘shimming’: Everything you need to know to stay safe

How to spot it: Credit-card “shimming” is a relatively new way for scammers to steal your information. The hackers insert a small, paper-thin device into a credit-card chip reader, so that when your card is inserted, it reads the data on your card and stores it for their use. The information from the chip on your card can’t be used to clone another chip card, but they can create a version of your card with a magnetic strip and use it at stores that accept them - especially online retailers.