Sheriff’s Office: Person in custody in Terrytown killings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a person has confessed and is in custody in today’s killings in Terrytown that left at least three people dead and two injured.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he has consulted with the coroner, and while no official cause of death has been released, it is believed the killings and injuries were the result of blunt force trauma. He described the scene as “very gruesome.” He said autopsies will be conducted Thursday.
The ages of the victims are unclear but at least two children and a woman were killed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said two other juveniles were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Monterey Ct. in Terrytown around 7 a.m. on Wednesday (March 6).
According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde, deputies received a call for medical assistance through 911. They arrived to discover three people dead and two others injured.
Rivarde said the JPSO is still piecing together what happened.
Friends, family and neighbors gathered outside the scene for hours as deputies investigated. Resident said this neighborhood is no stranger to violence, but what happened here this morning is unheard of.
“Right now it’s just heartbreaking in this neighborhood right now," Cynthia Bingham said. “You see the kids mostly, you don’t see the mom that much. Or you’d see the grandfather outside riding a house.”
Bingham said she’d see the children outside playing and riding their bikes. The children were described as active pleasant and athletic and were close to their grandfather, who said he spent Mardi Gras day with them and was planning on taking them to do something fun before learning of the tragedy.
Dace instructor James Young was at the scene, trying to wrap his head around what happened.
“We have to do better. Together get our heads together and strive for better,” Young said.
Family members at the scene of the homicide did identify some of the victims. However, FOX 8 is withholding those names and ages until next of kin has been notified.
Several of the children were involved in dance groups that paraded in several Mardi Gras parades.
Rivarde said a triple homicide like this is upsetting even for the most veteran officers.
“Anytime you have a triple homicide, you’re going to have something that’s out of the ordinary, and it’s not something that we are typically deal with," Rivarde said. "Of course it’s shocking and when children are victims, it always makes it worse.”
Officials have been tightlipped about a possible suspect and the cause of death. We are expecting to learn more later this evening, check back with FOX 8 for more details.
