Judge tells Roger Stone he has some explaining to do about book introduction

(CNN) – There’s more trouble for Roger Stone.
The longtime Trump adviser was arrested back in January on charges of witness intimidation and lying to Congress. Since then, he’s twice gotten himself in trouble with a judge.
On Tuesday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Stone he had some explaining to do.
The latest issue: A publisher began selling revised copies of Stone’s book from two years ago, “The Myth of Russian Collusion,” with a new introduction written by Stone that criticizes the Mueller investigation.
In the introduction, Stone calls special counsel Robert Mueller “crooked,” and claims he’s being targeted for political reasons.
Jackson said Stone has until Monday to explain why he believes the book intro is not a violation of her gag order on him, which was put in place after Stone posted a picture of Jackson on Instagram with crosshairs behind her.
If Jackson finds Stone crossed the line, he could be fined or lose his bail – and sit in prison through his trial.
Stone has pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges and is currently living at his home in Florida, with some restrictions placed on his travel.
