LSU band member unable to march in Zulu parade after hat stolen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Golden Band from Tigerland marched in the Krewe of Zulu parade in New Orleans for the first time in the school’s history alongside LSU student and Queen of Zulu, Kailyn Rainey.
For band members, it was an achievement they had all worked hard for. For Mardi Gras parade-goers, it was a welcomed visit to the Big Easy.
One band member was sidelined from the festivities after his hat was stolen before the parade began.
According to a Facebook post by an angry father, Jay Boudoin said his son, Seth Boudoin, set his marching hat down during the pre-parade lineup “just to chill” before the parade. The hat was stolen and Seth was unable to march.
“Ultimately and without question, he is responsible for his uniform and instrument...and he can’t be the only one w/o a hat marching which we agree. I don’t blame the band directors for anything negative with this situation, they are extremely good people, professional and the highest quality of leaders!" the Facebook post read. “Seth’s stepmother and I unconditionally 100% respect and support their decision to the uniformity and high standards of the LSU Golden Band from Tiger Land. This is just a pathetic situation that he will learn from.”
A spokesperson for LSU confirmed that Seth had to ride along in a van instead of being able to march in the parade.
The Facebook post continued, urging people to contact police if you see someone with an LSU marching band hat.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.