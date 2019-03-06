LSU Basketball must beat Florida to keep pace with Tennessee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s win over Tennessee on February 23rd gave them a head-to-head advantage but the Volunteers have gotten right back to winning since then, including a Tuesday night victory over Mississippi State.
Tennessee’s win improves their SEC record to 15-2, one win better than LSU’s 14-2 mark and a full game ahead of 14-3 Kentucky. LSU will regain the lead atop the conference if they can avenge their most recent loss Wednesday night at Florida.
The Gators got the best of Will Wade’s team in Baton Rouge on February 20th in a 82-77 overtime decision. Tip-off Wednesday night is set for 6 p.m.
