Mardi Gras Crab Salad

Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: This salad gets its name from the confetti of ingredient colors used in the recipe. The dish works well when served over shredded lettuce, but it’s also a great cold dip for tortilla chips or crackers. Try using Dungeness crab if you live on the West Coast, but if not, jumbo lump crabmeat will more than suffice!
Ingredients:
½ pound jumbo lump crabmeat
¼ cup minced purple cabbage
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp Creole mustard
¼ cup sherry vinegar
1 tbsp lime juice
½ cup minced red onions
3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
2 cups blanched and seasoned Silver Queen corn kernels
3 tbsps chopped cilantro
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
Old Bay® seasoning to taste
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Set aside.
NOTE: You should reserve chopping purple cabbage right before serving. Once cabbage is cut, it begins to oxidize and color fades quickly.
In a medium bowl, combine oil, Creole mustard, vinegar, lime juice, red onions, and minced garlic, whisking to mix thoroughly. Add bell peppers, corn, cilantro, and green onions. Season to taste with Old Bay® seasoning, salt, pepper, and granulated garlic, tossing to coat well.
Gently fold in crabmeat, cover with clear wrap, and chill 2 hours.
When ready to serve, fold in red cabbage and adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve over salad greens or in a decorative bowl as a dip with chips or crackers.
