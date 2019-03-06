Mardi Gras rolls through Houma

HOUMA, LA (WAFB) - The cold wind didn’t stop party-goers from going out and celebrating Mardi Gras in Houma.
The crowds gathered in masses up and down the parade route. Both old and young enjoyed the annual throwing of the beads.
“I’ve been riding for the last 26 years with the Krewe of High [sic]. I love it,” said one party-goer. “I’m 75 and I love every minute of it.”
There were more than enough beads to go around. The kids were not being selfish with their bounty either, some planning to give it away.
“I'm probably going to give all my stuffed animals to my nephew,” said one of the little kids.
Now, all that’s left to do is make it to church Wednesday to get your ashes.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.