Marigny revelers enjoy Mardi Gras well after parades end

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crowds were still celebrating in the Marigny well past the last of the parades ended -- dancing in the streets, pushing makeshift floats, making the most of the final hours of Mardi Gras.
The excitement was building for hours, as people flooded the streets with wild costumes, many that were homemade. For some, the weather played a definite roll, but others clearly did not plan for the chilly temperatures.
The most important part of any costume, though, is the fun you have while wearing it, and there was no shortage of fun.
Some people came in groups, like Walker Stole, who was visiting New Orleans for the festivities. He and his friends were inspired by old favorite movie.
“We really love Space Jam and we thought it was a great opportunity to dress up and represent the Looney Tunes at Mardi Gras," Stole said.
Others were works of art.
“This dress is actually going to be a Miral. So this is going to be a Venetian plaster, like a gold leaf and and four karat gold leaf,” one woman said, showing off her costume.
At 9 p.m., the party showed no signs of dying down, however police have said they will shut it down at midnight.
