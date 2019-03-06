Mayor, police chief shut down Bourbon St. to mark end of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The annual midnight Bourbon St. sweep brought the Carnival season to a close, which NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said was safer than last year.
Trash littered the streets, but those big crowds were forced off Bourbon St. at midnight with only a few stragglers left behind this morning.
Ferguson said overall the community acted responsibly during this Carnival season.
“I cannot forget our community. You did everything we asked of you, we asked them if they see something say something, they did that, we asked them to be responsible, have fun with Mardi Gras, and they did just that and for that we thank you,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said the NOPD made fewer overall arrests, but more gun arrests.
