Nicondra: Mostly dry and nice into the weekend, but storms late Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold start to your Wednesday ended in a cool afternoon.
We’ll see one more chilly night with a few spots north getting near the freezing mark, but a real warm up begins on Thursday with highs bouncing back into the middle 60s and temperatures returning near normal and above for Friday.
A strong area of storm energy approaches for late Saturday with the possibility of strong storms through the overnight with an approaching front. This one won’t bring in incredibly cold temperatures only dropping us down to near normals before another ramp up ahead of another strong system about a week away.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.